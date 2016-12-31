|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Saturday, December 31 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
WELCOME news for those who have campaigned against the illegal use of fireworks, particularly during Divali and on New Year’s Eve. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is taking a “zero tolerance” approach to the issue.
The TTPS is reminding fireworks users that the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 section 99. (1) states, “Except as prescribed by Regulations under this Act, any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of one thousand dollars.” “Furthermore section 99. (2) and sections 100 and 101 defines a ‘town’ to include the City of Portof- Spain, the City of San Fernando, and the Borough of Arima, and every part of the area within two miles of the boundaries of such City or of either of such Boroughs and also, any place or area declared by the Minister, by Order, to be a town or to be deemed to be included within a town for the purposes of the said sections,” the TTPS yesterday stated.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.058 sek.