Cops: Zero tolerance on fireworks

Sasha Harrinanan Saturday, December 31 2016

WELCOME news for those who have campaigned against the illegal use of fireworks, particularly during Divali and on New Year’s Eve. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is taking a “zero tolerance” approach to the issue.

The TTPS is reminding fireworks users that the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02 section 99. (1) states, “Except as prescribed by Regulations under this Act, any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of one thousand dollars.” “Furthermore section 99. (2) and sections 100 and 101 defines a ‘town’ to include the City of Portof- Spain, the City of San Fernando, and the Borough of Arima, and every part of the area within two miles of the boundaries of such City or of either of such Boroughs and also, any place or area declared by the Minister, by Order, to be a town or to be deemed to be included within a town for the purposes of the said sections,” the TTPS yesterday stated.



This reminder comes almost one month after the NGO, Animals 360 Foundation Incorporated, wrote to Acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams, requesting a night of total policing to crack down on the illegal use of fireworks.



This is something which can pose health risks to the elderly and sick as well as to dogs, whose hearing is much more sensitive than that of humans.



Untold numbers of dogs runaway from home in an attempt to get away from the loud, unexpected explosions, with some dying of fright or after being hit by a vehicle while crossing roadways.



The use of fireworks outside of towns and the sale of fireworks were also addressed by the TTPS in a statement issued yesterday (Friday) afternoon. Fireworks outside of towns: Section100 also states that any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks into, in, or upon any street not being in any town, or into, in, or upon any place being within sixty feet of the centre of any such street, is liable to a fine of four hundred dollars. Under the Explosives Act Chapter 16:02 explosives is defined among other things as “gunpowder, nitro-glycerine, dynamite, blasting powders, coloured fires and fireworks.



Sale of Fireworks: In accordance with section 10. (1) of the Act no person other than a wholesale or retail dealer shall sell fireworks or offer or expose the same for sale without a licence.



Subsection (2) states any person who contravenes the provisions of this section is liable to a fine of two thousand dollars. Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will be ensuring all places where the sale of fireworks takes place such persons are in possession of a licence to sell said devices. Anyone found in contravention of the law will be charged.







