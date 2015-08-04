|
Saturday, December 31 2016
A 22-YEAR-OLD man of Beverly Hills, Laventille was shot dead while his 19-year-old girlfriend was shot in the left arm after the two were ambushed by gunmen on Thursday night. According to reports, Neil Frank and Akeela Francis of Maloney were at Beverly Hills at about 10 pm when they were accosted by gunmen who shot Frank in the head and Francis in the left hand. Residents of the area, who were alerted to the gunshots, found Frank slumped on the roadway suffering from the gunshot wound.
They also saw Francis bleeding from a single gunshot wound a short distance away. The two were conveyed to the Port-of-Spain General hospital where Frank succumbed to his injuries.
