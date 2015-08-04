A d v e r t i s e m e n t

OWTU ready to strike

VASHTEE ACHIBAR Saturday, December 31 2016

COME the New Year, this country’s motorists could very well be hit with a gas shortage after the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) yesterday signalled its intention to serve strike notice on state-owned oil company Petrotrin next Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

At a news conference at the union’s Paramount Building, San Fernando headquarters - hours after marathon talks between the union and Petrotrin failed to reach a settlement - OWTU president general Ancel Roget alerted the population to prepare for hard times as he could not guarantee a ready supply of fuel. “Take notice, we want to warn and advise the motoring public to take precautionary measures and fill up as much as you can. Do as much motoring as you can between now and then because when that time comes, we cannot guarantee you a reliable supply of fuel,” Roget said.



As he defended oil workers’ right to a wage increase - despite a stuttering economy - Roget added, “Petrotrin workers provide fuel for the nation...diesel, gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel all of which is produced at that refinery. With this strike people will not be able to go about their normal business and the economy will shut down!” He said the union’s hand was forced when after 19 hours of negotiations, both parties were nowhere close to a settlement.



“We have taken a decision that we are not going to go for any extension and next Wednesday bright and early we are going to serve official strike notice at the Petroleum company of Trinidad and Tobago.



When that happens...then and only then, the public at large will understand that when workers walk out the refinery and leave the producing fields and when workers leave offshore and all of them gather under the strike camp for the next three months, then the nation will recognize the importance of the input of these workers,” Roget stated.



As he continued to state the oil workers’ case for a salary increase, Roget said that for the past six years, Petrotrin had offered zero- zero-zero, denying workers of any wage adjustments. Stating that the ongoing wage negotiation was a political issue because the former People’s Partnership administration refused to settle “out of spite”, Roget claimed the ruling PNM should make the political decision to settle. He lashed the PNM accusing it of bad governance and continuing the victimisation of its predecessor, the PP.



He said that in the present scenario, the only option available to workers under the Industrial Relations Act is to take appropriate strike action. Nevertheless, Roget left a window of opportunity for Petrotrin saying the union is still hoping for a settlement. “Over this weekend, we are prepared at any day Saturday, Sunday and Monday to meet and have discussions aimed at bringing a resolution to this most critical issue.



“If the government sees it fit to put up a proposal, they can engage us in discussion and we are reasonable.



We are going to ensure there is a settlement but failing that, when the conciliation period expires, come Wednesday morning we are going to serve strike notice bright and early.” Petrotrin in a response, said, “both parties signed Terms of Settlements relating to all non-cost Articles and Clauses for the five outstanding agreements for the period 2014 –2018. There was no change in the Company’s position on the cost items - (wages, bonuses and allowances).” A fourth conciliation meeting is to be held at the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development on Tuesday.



Petrotrin President Fitzroy Harewood, in a message to workers, stated that any possible strike action,” given the current scenario is not in our collective best interest.



It could threaten the continuity of our operations. It is our view that any such action at this time will be ill-advised as it would add to the burden on the national community and exacerbate the economic conditions in our Company and the country.” Harewood further stated that the Industrial Relations Act allows for the maximum duration of a strike to be 90 days. Given what now seems an inevitable strike, the Company has initiated a number of contingency measures to ensure continuity of supplies to the local market for petroleum refined products as long as reasonably possible.



