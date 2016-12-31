|
Saturday, December 31 2016
THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) yesterday advised customers in St Barbs and parts of Belmont who were experiencing an interruption in their pipe borne water supply, that it was due to a ruptured 18-inch transmission main near the St Francois Girls College, St Francois Valley Road, Belmont.
A release from WASA said that workmen were carrying out emergency repair work that was due to be completed by 6 pm yesterday.
