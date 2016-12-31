A d v e r t i s e m e n t

WASA repairs burst main at St Francois Girls Saturday, December 31 2016
WASA repairs burst main at St Francois Girls

Saturday, December 31 2016

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) yesterday advised customers in St Barbs and parts of Belmont who were experiencing an interruption in their pipe borne water supply, that it was due to a ruptured 18-inch transmission main near the St Francois Girls College, St Francois Valley Road, Belmont.

A release from WASA said that workmen were carrying out emergency repair work that was due to be completed by 6 pm yesterday.

The affected areas included St Barbs, Carr Street, and Regents Street and environs.

WASA apologised for the inconvenience caused during the period of interruption.

Yesterday residents expressed relief that WASA was finally carrying out repairs to the line from which water had been flowing for the past three months.

One resident told Newsday that she had been in contact with the office of the Authority’s chief executive officer, and had written letters to the chairman of the board of directors and to WASA’s legal counsel. She had been assured that the situation would have been rectified but to no avail.

The situation had become dire, she said, as water began to flow into people’s yards, including hers, and was eroding the walls of a nearby house.

The resident said that it was also eroding the foundation of the school’s driveway.



