Businessmen running scared over arson attacks

Sasha Harrinanan Saturday, December 31 2016

THE recent trend of arson and looting of businesses, particularly in the San Juan area, has members of the San Fernando Business Association (SFBA) “running scared,” says SFBA President, Daphne Bartlett, “because you can hire as many guards as you like, when criminals become fearless, they do as they please.” Bartlett’s revelation came in response to Newsday’s questions regarding the aforementioned trend, about which the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) issued a public warning on December 13.

Referring to the July 1990 attempted coup, Bartlett recalled that businesses burned and looted during that time “took many years...to recover.” Declaring that the “arson followed by looting” trend should not be allowed to continue, she said this was yet another reason why Government should heed the SFBA’s request for the resumption of joint army/police patrols in the city.



“This has worked over the years to contain crime but to date, we have not seen them (joint patrols). Carnival is soon upon us and we would like to have a safe carnival.” Bartlett said the SFBA therefore awaits the unveiling of a crime plan of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service “to curb this crime scourge.” “We have to uphold the law for all. The present fuss about fireworks is a good example; what obtains for one should be for all. Fireworks can be dangerous and should be treated as such...



Uphold the law, get the DNA laboratory up and running, since it would greatly assist in catching the criminals.” “We have to do better to make our country a lovely place to live,” Bartlett declared.



Newsday also spoke with President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), Richie Sookhai, who said while there have been no reports of arson and looting in central Trinidad, there have been “major and minor robberies” over the Christmas season.



“We are urging our members to be extra cautious. If you can, make use of the services of armed security guards from reputable security companies, particularly when going to deposit cash in the bank,” Sookhai stated.







