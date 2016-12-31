|
Saturday, December 31 2016
THE recent trend of arson and looting of businesses, particularly in the San Juan area, has members of the San Fernando Business Association (SFBA) “running scared,” says SFBA President, Daphne Bartlett, “because you can hire as many guards as you like, when criminals become fearless, they do as they please.” Bartlett’s revelation came in response to Newsday’s questions regarding the aforementioned trend, about which the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) issued a public warning on December 13.
Referring to the July 1990 attempted coup, Bartlett recalled that businesses burned and looted during that time “took many years...to recover.” Declaring that the “arson followed by looting” trend should not be allowed to continue, she said this was yet another reason why Government should heed the SFBA’s request for the resumption of joint army/police patrols in the city.
