A d v e r t i s e m e n t

EMA listens out for fireworks, loud music

Sunday, January 1 2017

FOR all those who rang in the New Year’s with fireworks or loud music the Environmental Management Authority (EMA)’s Environmental Police Unit (EPU) was due to be out actively monitoring the noise levels.

The EMA in a release yesterday stated the monitoring is guided by the Noise Pollution Control Rules (NPCR), 2001.



“In addition to random monitoring of fireworks noise disturbances, the EPU will be visiting areas where complaints have been historically made to the EMA about noise disturbances.



Where noise levels in excess of the prescribed levels under the NPCR are recorded, the EMA can initiate enforcement action against individuals or entities found to be in breach,” the Authority cautioned.



The EMA explained this also applies to the use of fireworks, as well as, the playing of amplified music above the prescribed levels without a Noise Variation Permit.



The Authority also explained that in addition to the EMA’s monitoring, the public is also advised to contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to make reports of indiscriminate use of fireworks and playing of loud excessive music.



Under the Summary Offences Act, the TTPS has the power to address general public nuisances or disturbances, the EMA explained.



The EMA also reminded the public of the detrimental effects that noise, particularly that of fireworks, can have on sensitive groups such as newborn babies, the elderly, the infirm and animals.



Members of the above groups who observe or are negatively affected by indiscriminate use of fireworks and playing of loud amplified music were asked to report such incidents to the EMA via text message at 680-9588 or call 285-4362.







