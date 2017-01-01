A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » EMA listens out for fireworks, loud music Sunday, January 1 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


EMA listens out for fireworks, loud music

Sunday, January 1 2017

FOR all those who rang in the New Year’s with fireworks or loud music the Environmental Management Authority (EMA)’s Environmental Police Unit (EPU) was due to be out actively monitoring the noise levels.

The EMA in a release yesterday stated the monitoring is guided by the Noise Pollution Control Rules (NPCR), 2001.

“In addition to random monitoring of fireworks noise disturbances, the EPU will be visiting areas where complaints have been historically made to the EMA about noise disturbances.

Where noise levels in excess of the prescribed levels under the NPCR are recorded, the EMA can initiate enforcement action against individuals or entities found to be in breach,” the Authority cautioned.

The EMA explained this also applies to the use of fireworks, as well as, the playing of amplified music above the prescribed levels without a Noise Variation Permit.

The Authority also explained that in addition to the EMA’s monitoring, the public is also advised to contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to make reports of indiscriminate use of fireworks and playing of loud excessive music.

Under the Summary Offences Act, the TTPS has the power to address general public nuisances or disturbances, the EMA explained.

The EMA also reminded the public of the detrimental effects that noise, particularly that of fireworks, can have on sensitive groups such as newborn babies, the elderly, the infirm and animals.

Members of the above groups who observe or are negatively affected by indiscriminate use of fireworks and playing of loud amplified music were asked to report such incidents to the EMA via text message at 680-9588 or call 285-4362.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

Top stories

 • TT rebound to whip Nicaragua
 • BLOODY YEAR
 • Petrotrin braces for strike
 • Purposeful pondering
 • Fire guts mini-mart
 • All hail, Mrs Laurayne!

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.060 sek.