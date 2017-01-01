A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Old year fatal crash Sunday, January 1 2017
Old year fatal crash

Sunday, January 1 2017

A Wallerfield man died instantly early yesterday following a car accident in the area.

Police said Keston Gabriel, of Flamboyant Crescent, was driving on the east-bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near Agua Santa Road, around 3.30 am, when he reportedly lost control and slammed into a median.

Police said fire officers from the nearby Arima Fire Station arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and had to use the jaws of life to cut Gabriel from the wreckage.

Gabriel’s sister died in a similar accident some years ago, police said.

Investigations are continuing.



