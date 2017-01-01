|
A Wallerfield man died instantly early yesterday following a car accident in the area.
Police said Keston Gabriel, of Flamboyant Crescent, was driving on the east-bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near Agua Santa Road, around 3.30 am, when he reportedly lost control and slammed into a median.
