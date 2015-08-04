A d v e r t i s e m e n t

OH BABY!

AKILAH HOLDER Monday, January 2 2017

click on pic to zoom in

FOR TWELVE women, January 1, 2017 will have special meaning for them as they gave birth during the dawn hours of the New Year at various medical institutions in North and South Trinidad.

Among the 12 rejoicing mothers, was Lima Okeiffie, 39, who gave birth to her third child Jordyn, 14 years after the birth of her second.



Okeiffie was one of five mothers to give birth in North Trinidad on New Year’s Day. Seven other women gave birth in the Southland see story at left). The other four were Christina Sahadeo, 21, from Brazil; Vashti Rampersad from Arouca; Jeunnesse Thomas from Trincity and Kasandra McDonald from Morvant. Okeiffie, who described her daughter as a surprise, in no way appeared less thrilled about her birth. In fact, she said with no uncertainty that her entire family was excited about Jordyn’s birth.



Her first two children Raheem, 14, and Racquel, 16, Okeiffie said, were overjoyed at having a new sibling.



“They’re excited, because you know, this is the new toy,” Okeiffie said. Okieffie, who gave birth at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope was not sure about when she would be released, but said she hopes it would be sometime today. Jordyn weighed in at 2,950g and was the third baby born at Mount Hope yesterday at 4.18 am.



Meanwhile, thirty-year-old Thomas welcomed her first baby at Port-of-Spain General Hospital.



Thomas’ baby girl, Cirre Thomas, weighed in at 3.16 kgs and was born at exactly 12 midnight - the dawn of the New Year. Baby Cirre was the first babe to be born in this country in 2017. “It’s a euphoric experience...



I think her grandparents have essentially every single thing planned for when she gets home.



I’ll put it this way, if I have to do it over again, I would for her. But it was a very painful experience,” Thomas said.



Thomas admitted that she had been hoping throughout her pregnancy that her daughter would be born on New Year’s Day, since for her, a New Year’s Day birth represents a new beginning. “It’s a new experience, a new journey for me.” Cirre’s birth was followed by the birth of McDonald’s son – at 12.34 am – who is yet to be named.



McDonald admitted that her son’s birth was “painful” but she would do it all over again, “in a heartbeat.” She said that her first two children – Ta’Keyah Guillaume, ten, and Javon Guillaume, four, were anxious to have their new baby brother home. Sahadeo, weary from giving birth to her first daughter Rayhanna, said it felt “nice” being a new mother. She was the first to give birth at Mt Hope at 1.12 am and her daughter weighed in at 2,565g. Rampersad, also gave birth at Mt Hope, to son Chase Emile who was born at 2.46 am.







