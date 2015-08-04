|
|Monday, January 2 2017
IN WHAT could surely re-ignite the heated debate over the use and control of fireworks, a man confined to a wheelchair perished in a fire believed to have been caused during a ‘war of fireworks’ which set fire to the roof and then the top apartment of a complex in Port-of-Spain during the early morning hours of the New Year yesterday.
Police said that Jameel Alambi, 37, had no chance of escaping the inferno which gutted three wooden apartments, one on top each other, in the building. The floor of each apartment was made of wood and Alambi, who lived on the top floor, is believed to have fallen from his apartment home to the one below when fire ate away the flooring. His charred, unrecognisable remains were found near the wheelchair hours after firemen doused the flames. Police sources told Newsday that when the New Year began, shortly after midnight, the sky overlooking the apartment building lit up with firework set off by persons from the Mango Rose area with a firework response from those at nearby Nelson Street. As the ‘war’ continued, sparks from the fireworks from both Mango Rose and Nelson Street ignited the wooden rafters of the apartment complex.
