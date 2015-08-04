|
Monday, January 2 2017
ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Joseph Harris has called for an end to the despair and hopelessness which plagued Trinidad and Tobago for much of 2016. Delivering the homily at New’s Year’ Eve mass on Saturday night at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port-of-Spain, Harris said, despair must be replaced by greater efforts to emulate Christlike values.
“My dear sisters and brothers, in my Christmas Homily, I stressed the need for every believer in this land of ours to become another Christ. This is necessary if we are to walk in the light,” he told a packed congregation. “We must not be outwardly content to walk in despair and hopelessness. To walk in the light demands from all of us a conscious and concerted effort,” he said.
