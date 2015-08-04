A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Ethel celebrates 100th New Year's Day Monday, January 2 2017
Ethel celebrates 100th New Year’s Day

ANGELO MARCELLE Monday, January 2 2017

ETHEL CASTELLANO just could not help but dance and sway as she greeted the New Year yesterday.

For Castellano, this was her 100th New Year’s day and the country’s latest centenarian was feted in style with family and friends at the Arima Governmment Primary School. Although she uses a cane to stand, feisty Castellano yesterday needed no help as she pranced to the song of Lord Kitchener’s immortal ditty, ‘Old Lady Walk ah Mile’. As family member after family member rose to sing his or her praise of Castellano’s life and all of the wisdom she had imparted, one common theme among the speakers, was that she was a stickler for discipline. To this, Castellano replied in a strong voice, “They had to obey. Spare the rod, spoil the child.

All of them came out just fine.” Castellano has outlived her common-law husband Donald Massy who died 40 years ago and also three of her 13 children. She explained that it was singing and praising God that is the secret to her longevity. According to relative, Castellano has 71 grandchildren, 25 great grand children and three great great grand children.



