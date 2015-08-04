A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Fr Sirju: Bring back forefathers’ virtues

LAUREL WILLIAMS Monday, January 2 2017

GO TO YOUR forefathers to find your virtues, Roman Catholic priest Fr Martin Sirju said to worshippers yesterday in San Fernando. He said that slavery and indentureship and the struggles made by those who lived in those harowing years, must serve as a lesson for Trinis facing unprecendented crime levels. Delivering the homily at the New Year’s Day Holy Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, San Fernando, Sirju told a packed church, “We all know we will have less as we face the new year.” “Let us think about our forefathers after slavery and indentureship.

What got them through? They are the same virtues that will get us through in these times. I think one of those virtues is faith.” The priest reminded the congregation that Jesus faced hardships and most people in the village where He grew up, were poor and destitute. A large congregation of people turned out for the New Year’s Day Mass, many of whom brought gifts they had gotten for Christmas.



“He is Lord and Saviour and He is our example.



When we look at Him, we realise the humble circumstances in which He grew up.



They (villagers) could not afford meat everyday, they could not afford to build their houses, so they made do with what they had.



So, think how Jesus grew up. The hardships He faced is an encouragement to us as well.” Fr Sirju noted that sometimes one measures poverty, in terms of material goods, but not in terms of love.



He added that a house without love is a, “poor home.” Once again he challenged the congregation to reminisce on the virtues of their forefathers.



He said: “When we do not have enough of some of the items we are accustomed to, we can remember, maybe our parents, and our foreparents and what was important to them.



What was important was not everything you like to eat or wear but it was family, friends and neighbours.” Sirju acknowledge that while in Trinidad and Tobago there is still a strong sense of community as a country, that bond has been weakening significantly and thus must be strengthened



