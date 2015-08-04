|
Monday, January 2 2017
GO TO YOUR forefathers to find your virtues, Roman Catholic priest Fr Martin Sirju said to worshippers yesterday in San Fernando. He said that slavery and indentureship and the struggles made by those who lived in those harowing years, must serve as a lesson for Trinis facing unprecendented crime levels. Delivering the homily at the New Year’s Day Holy Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, San Fernando, Sirju told a packed church, “We all know we will have less as we face the new year.” “Let us think about our forefathers after slavery and indentureship.
What got them through? They are the same virtues that will get us through in these times. I think one of those virtues is faith.” The priest reminded the congregation that Jesus faced hardships and most people in the village where He grew up, were poor and destitute. A large congregation of people turned out for the New Year’s Day Mass, many of whom brought gifts they had gotten for Christmas.
