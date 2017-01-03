|
A late night fire on Sunday (New Year’s Day) has left one man homeless. The two-bedroom house belonging to 41-yearold Wayne Grant was located at Priam Street, Diamond Village, near San Fernando. According to a police report, the fire started at about 11.30 pm on Sunday.
Police said Grant was not at home at the time of the fire. Residents were alerted to thick black smoke coming from the premises and they contacted fire officers of the San Fernando Fire Headquarters based at Mon Repos.
