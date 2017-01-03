A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Fire destroys house in Diamond Village

Tuesday, January 3 2017

A late night fire on Sunday (New Year’s Day) has left one man homeless. The two-bedroom house belonging to 41-yearold Wayne Grant was located at Priam Street, Diamond Village, near San Fernando. According to a police report, the fire started at about 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Police said Grant was not at home at the time of the fire. Residents were alerted to thick black smoke coming from the premises and they contacted fire officers of the San Fernando Fire Headquarters based at Mon Repos.



The report stated that the blaze spread rapidly throughout the house and by the time fire officers arrived on the scene, the house was already engulfed in flames.



Up to late yesterday, the cause of the fire was not determined.



Investigations are continuing.







