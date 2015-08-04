|
Tuesday, January 3 2017
TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Health and Social Services, Claudia Groome-Duke, Acting Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) CEO Godwyn Richardson, Chairman of the TRHA board Oswald Williams and Manager of Primary Care Karen Moore Nicholson were on hand on Sunday to greet the first babies to be born on Sunday (New Year’s Day) at the Scarborough General Hospital.
Groome-Duke presented hampers to the mothers in celebration of their babies’ birth.
