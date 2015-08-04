A d v e r t i s e m e n t

More New Year’s Day babies

KINNESHA GEORGE Tuesday, January 3 2017

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Health and Social Services, Claudia Groome-Duke, Acting Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) CEO Godwyn Richardson, Chairman of the TRHA board Oswald Williams and Manager of Primary Care Karen Moore Nicholson were on hand on Sunday to greet the first babies to be born on Sunday (New Year’s Day) at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Groome-Duke presented hampers to the mothers in celebration of their babies’ birth.



Ricia Julien from John Dial was first to give birth at 6.34 am. The baby, a girl which is Julien’s third child, weighed in at 3.15 kilogrammes.



The shy Julien said that she was happy that she had a safe delivery.



The second baby, a boy, was born to Shanique Alexander-Sharpe from Canaan at 8.22am and weighed four kilogrammes.



The third baby was born to Catrice Sobers from Patience Hill. The child, a boy, was born at 12 pm and is Sobers’ first child weighing 3.53 kilogrammes. The fourth baby was delivered to Renee Solomon of Castara Road, Mount Saint George at 3.37pm.



Other mothers on the ward were also wished continued “blessings and well-being for the new year and beyond.” The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) also celebrated the safe delivery of a baby boy born to Precious Williams at the Sangre Grande Hospital at 12.30 am. Esme Rawlins-Charles, Chairman of the ERHA’s Board of Directors, and director Gloria Andrews, were on hand to congratulate Williams and presented her with a hamper filled with baby products. Williams, who resides in Guayaguayare, thanked the staff at the hospital for the safe delivery of her baby.







