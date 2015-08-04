|
THE country has recorded its second murder for the New Year.
According to police reports, at about three o’clock yesterday morning, several gunshots were heard at Angelina Terrace in Morvant. And when residents cautiously checked, minutes later, they found the body of Simeon Selvon, 37, lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
