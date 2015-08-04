A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Morvant man murdered

NALINEE SEELAL Wednesday, January 4 2017

THE country has recorded its second murder for the New Year.

According to police reports, at about three o’clock yesterday morning, several gunshots were heard at Angelina Terrace in Morvant. And when residents cautiously checked, minutes later, they found the body of Simeon Selvon, 37, lying on the ground in a pool of blood.



The Morvant police were alerted and officers from that station as well as detectives from the Homicide Investigations Bureau visited the scene. The District Medical Officer (DMO arrived a short while later and ordered the body removed to the Dorensic Science Center in St James for autopsy. No arrest has been made and investigations are continuing. The murder toll for 2016 stood at 462.







