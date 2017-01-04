|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Wednesday, January 4 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), in a press release, yesterday sought the assistance of the public in locating a 21-year-old Couva woman who was last seen at her home on Thursday December 29. Nickey Lalla was reported missing from her Hill View Lane, Lower Couva home to the Gran Couva Police Station by her common- law husband Ashook Naggassar, at about 3.40 pm on Saturday December 31.
She was last seen at her residence at about 7.30 pm last week Thursday.
|
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.061 sek.