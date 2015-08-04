|
COME next Monday - the first day of the new school term - over 4,000 workers at state-owned oil company Petrotrin are expected to down tools and embark on a three month strike. This after Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget yesterday confirmed that strike notice was served on management at the oil company. As he spoke to reporters yesterday, Roget’s voice was drowned out by the cry of “let’s get ready to rumble!” by union members.
However, addressing workers shortly after serving strike notice on Petrotrin president Fitzroy Harewood at the company’s Pointe-a-Pierre administrative offices, Roget said the union had not ruled out last minute negotiations to avert strike action. “The collective agreement provides for the company to have a minimum of 96 hours (to avert the strike on being served the notice).” He said that the 96 hour grace period, from the time of the notice being served, would end at 10 am on Sunday, but, “we have given them an extra 24 hours so that will be on Monday morning and we said to the president of the company, while serving him, that despite the fact that we have served strike notice, we are still open to discussions between now and Monday morning,” Roget said.
