|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Thursday, January 5 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday declared that Government has not disrespected the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) and is prepared to act in the public’s interest should the union initiate strike action against State oil company Petrotrin. Commenting on the issue at a news conference following a two-day Government retreat at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Rowley said, “The Government is not hostile to the union. The Government is not disrespectful to the union.
The Government has a responsibility to the wider national community.” Reiterating that his administration did not offer a zero-zero-zero wage proposal to the OWTU, Rowley disclosed that this proposal was made by the former People’s Partnership (PP) government in 2011, “in a time of plenty” for the period 2011 to 2015. He reminded reporters this matter is currently before the Industrial Court. Rowley also said, “ I can tell you a one percent increase involves hundreds of millions of dollars.” He then disclosed that Petrotrin’s ability to pay any wage increase now will be a charge on the Exchequer because, “ currently, the company is basically...
|
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.057 sek.