Newsday Bingo winners announced

Thursday, January 5 2017

After six weeks and hundreds of entries the Newsday Bingo promotion came to an end on December 30, 2016 when the Grand Prize winner was announced during the live draw on Synergy TV.

The Newsday Bingo promotion began on November 13.



Two Bingo cards were placed in the Sunday Newsday.



The Bingo numbers were published daily and once the players’ numbers matched the shape of the day they could win the daily prize of $500.



Players also had a chance to win the Blackout $2,500 weekly prize once their bingo card was completely covered. At the Grand Prize Draw, Pooran Gobin’s name was pulled from the barrel of entries making him the winner of the Suzuki Vitara.



Following is the full list of winners Daily Shape Winners: Winning $500 daily Innocent Harris – Chevron Shape Christon Ramdath – Crazy Kite Stephanie Payne – Small Corner X



Weekly Blackout Winners – Winning $2,500.00 weekly Wk 1: Uranus Mc Farlane Wk 2: Romatie Ramsaran Wk 3: Rebertha Ingrid James Wk 4: Jonathan Jagdeo Boodoo Wk 5: Roger Reis



Grand Prize Winner – Winning Suzuki Vitara Pooran Gobin



