No big crime difference in 2015 and 2016

AKILAH HOLDER Thursday, January 5 2017

PUBLIC Affairs Officer at the TT Police Service (TTPS), ASP Michael Pierre, admitted yesterday that there was very little difference in the incidence of serious crime in 2016 when compared to 2015.

At the TTPS’ weekly media briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of- Spain, Pierre said 2015 saw a total of 11,135 serious crimes being reported, while 2016 saw 11,152.



“There were 420 reports of murders for 2015 as opposed to 462 for 2016 which represented a ten percent increase. We realised a 14.5 percent decrease in woundings and shootings when compared to 2015 to 2016, 600 in 2015 as opposed to 513 in 2016. For sexual crimes, we realised a 22 percent decrease from 625 in 2015 to 489 in 2016. Reports of serious indecency, there was a 54 percent decrease where there were 70 in 2015 as opposed to 32 in 2016.



Reports of kidnapping, there was a 32 percent decrease from 106 in 2015 to 72 in 2016.” Pierre noted a two percent increase in burglaries and breakins from 2011 in 2015 to 2148 in 2016, and a 19 percent decrease in larceny of motor vehicles from 785 in 2015 to 636 in 2016. “For reports of larceny within a dwelling house, we realised a two percent decrease from 237 in 2015 to 232 in 2016.



Detection of narcotic offences, we had also a decrease which went from 453 in 2015 to 382 in 2016. Overall, the reports of serious crimes were almost the same in both years, in 2015, there were 11,135 reports of serious crimes as opposed 11,152 reports in 2016.



Regarding road traffic accidents and road traffic fatalities, our preliminary data shows that in 2015, there were 128 reports of fatal accidents and, in 2016, there were 114 reports which amounted to an 11 percent decrease.” Of the fatal road traffic accidents, there were 147 deaths in 2015 and 135 in 2016, an eight percent decrease.







