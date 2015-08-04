|
|Friday, January 6 2017
TALKS between the Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) will resume this morning at eight o’clock at the ministry’s office, Level six, Tower C at the International Waterfront Centre, Wrightson Road in Port of Spain. The two sides got together at 1.30 pm yesterday, but after two and a half hours, union officials emerged to say that the talks had been adjourned to this morning.
OWTU President General Ancel Roget said that yesterday’s meeting did not get to the “cut and thrust” of the issues because of the absence of the President of the State oil company Petrotrin Fitzroy Harewood. Roget said that the Minister summoned Harewood to appear at which time the discussions will continue. He said there were very cordial exchanges and the union continues to hold out hope (that a strike will be averted) but it will examine all possibilities as they are presented today.
