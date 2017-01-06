Wife dedicated down to the end

Seeta Persad Friday, January 6 2017

IN LIFE, Vidia Yankarran loved and was devoted to her husband, Chutney icon Anand Yankerran. His death changed nothing, as Vidia remained dedicated down to the very end, playing a major role in performing rituals associated with a Hindu funeral and even assisting other relatives in carrying his casket from the house of mourning in Couva to the Waterloo cremation site. Between the funeral at the house and the cremation at Waterloo, thousands of mourners attended to pay their final respects.

In a send-off, befitting Yankarran’s status as a Chutney icon, the entire funeral event was a production with loud music blaring, Chutney songs being sung as well as bhajans (religious-themed Hindi songs) and classical Bollywood filmi songs were also played. Current Chutney and Chutney Soca stars and those of yesteryear were in attendance along with Yankarran’s family and close circle of friends.



Top performers including Drupatie Ramgoonai, Heeralal Rampartap, Rakesh Yankarran, Dubraj Persad and Asha Kamachee rendered bhajans and classical songs. Drones outfitted with cameras hovered overhead to capture an aerial view of proceedings.



In a speech which moved many to tears, Deepa Yankarran (Anand’s only daughter), said many people called her father the King of Chutney but she had the privilege of calling him dad. She recalled a phone conversation with him on his 31st birthday.



“I was 11 years at the time and he asked me to put on the radio and call the radio station and tell them you are Deepa Yankarran and you want to wish your Daddy ‘Happy Birthday.” When she did that she recalled how people started calling the radio station complimenting her father. She said her father was very funny and gave an example of his quirky sense of humour.



“One time, he had us cracking up, during the time US President Barack Obama made his first visit to Trinidad saying, ‘Barack visited here before yuh know...and in honour of that people named Barrackpore after him’.” Many in the crowd burst out laughing.



Yankarran’s grieving widow Vidia took on the unsual role of assisting in carrying her husband’s coffin, as the tradition in Hindu funerals is that only male relatives of a deceased carry that person’s coffin. She also followed the hearse to the cremation site, circled the pyre and later set it on fire to commence the cremation of her husband’s earthly remains.



Explaining her actions, Mrs Yankarran said, “I was devoted to him so much so, that it was his wish as told to me, that I perform the last rites.” Yankarran’s sister Surekha said the family went along with Anand’s wishes.



“It is tradition yes, but there have been instances where there were no male relatives present and females were asked to perform the last rites,” Surekha said.



Cross-over artiste Samraj ‘Rikki Jai’ Jaimungal delivered the eulogy saying Isaac Yankarran (Anand’s father) was a musical genius who gave the world a unique style of music and songs.



He recalled that Anand started singing from childhood days and at 19, won the Indian Cultural Pageant competition. “Since then it was no turning back for this singer/composer/musician,” Jai said, adding that at age 24, Yamkarran won the pageant again and starred in a Stag Beer television advertisement, the first local advertisement featuring Chutney music. The song in the ad was ‘Zindabad Trinbago.’ Yankarran migrated to the United States in 2000 and returned hom 14 years later. His last Chutney release was ‘Pak Pak’ in 2013 which was a collaboration with Jai. Yankarran was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for long and meritorious service to Trinidad and Tobago in 1991.



Yankarran died on Monday last.



