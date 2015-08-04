|
|Friday, January 6 2017
CHAIRMAN of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Martin Terry Rondon, yesterday read the riot act to members of council, stressing that underhand practices will not be tolerated under his watch.
Addressing members at a specially- convened statutory meeting at the Corporation’s head office, corner Eastern Main Road and Ramdass Street, Rondon insisted that accountability and transparency must be exercised at all times during the threeyear term. “The council must be run like a business. If there is something that has been given to you, make sure you have your bills in the right and proper manner,” he said, adding “All you have is your name.” Saying that the Corporation will not be run as “a give-away ship,” Rondon told members: “We are going to start the Corporation on the right and proper footing and I want all hands on deck.” Rondon said councillors and aldermen also must answer their cellphones in response to distress calls from residents and queries from the media.
