Rondon reads the riot act

COREY CONNELLY Friday, January 6 2017

CHAIRMAN of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Martin Terry Rondon, yesterday read the riot act to members of council, stressing that underhand practices will not be tolerated under his watch.

Addressing members at a specially- convened statutory meeting at the Corporation’s head office, corner Eastern Main Road and Ramdass Street, Rondon insisted that accountability and transparency must be exercised at all times during the threeyear term. “The council must be run like a business. If there is something that has been given to you, make sure you have your bills in the right and proper manner,” he said, adding “All you have is your name.” Saying that the Corporation will not be run as “a give-away ship,” Rondon told members: “We are going to start the Corporation on the right and proper footing and I want all hands on deck.” Rondon said councillors and aldermen also must answer their cellphones in response to distress calls from residents and queries from the media.



“The cellphone is not to play games,” he said, stressing that representation was serious business.



The chairman referred to his recent experience in the northcoast region in which heavy rains and landslides affected scores of families in Matelot and surrounding communities.



Rondon told the Council he had spent five consecutive days in the area trying to assist the people. “It is nice being with the people and helping them.



Politicians should be the model where people are concerned,” he said.



Rondon also urged members to avoid bad-mouthing their colleagues in bars and other public spaces.



Rather, he said attempts must be made to develop a family-like atmosphere at the Corporation.



Rondon also told councillors they must avoid promising residents jobs, given the country’s precarious economic climate.



“However, I assure you there would be fairness,” he said.



Rondon also announced that a forum to allow members of the public gallery to air their concerns will soon be a feature of the Corporation’s statutory meetings.







