Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds Hayden Romano appointed MD of the EMA

Sasha Harrinanan Friday, January 6 2017 THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has a new Managing Director (MD), Hayden Romano. Romano, an engineering geologist by training, has more than 30 years experience in various industries throughout the Caribbean, including at the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) “and most recently as General Manager, Technical Services at the EMA,” the EMA stated yesterday.



EMA Chairman, Nadra Nathai-Gyan, said Romano “was selected for the position from a pool of 77 applicants, using a competency-based evaluation process.” “His understanding of today’s dynamic environmental conditions and his strategic leadership qualities competently positions him to take up this opportunity and make a difference.



Mr Romano’s appointment is effective January 4, 2017 for a period of two years,” Nathai-Gyan told Newsday. Asked what he intends to focus on during his tenure as MD, Romano told Newsday, “The work ahead for the EMA under my tenure will have strong alignment to the 17 ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ set out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).” Romano cited waste management, energy efficiency, biodiversity protection and management, climate change and the establishment of Sustainable Partnerships for achieving the goals and objectives of the EMA, as “some of the strategic issues that are high on the Authority’s agenda.” “I look forward to working with all stakeholders, at home and abroad, to bring about meaningful change in the coming years,” Romano said. Prior to his appointment, Romano has lectured part-time at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine, in the Engineering Geology and Petroleum Geosciences disciplines



Print