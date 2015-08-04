Tobago records 1st murder of 2017

NALINEE SEELAL Saturday, January 7 2017

A 54-YEAR-OLD man of Lambeau, Tobago became the sister isle’s first murder for this year when he was shot dead while sitting in a car with a female companion and a four-year-old child at about 11 pm on Thursday.

According to reports Kurt Clarke and Angela Burgess were sitting in a car at Orange Hill in Prospect when they were fired upon by an unknown assailant.



Clarke was shot several times while Burgess suffered a single gunshot wound while the four-year-old child was unharmed.



Following the ambush and shooting attack, residents of Prospect who were alerted to the gunshots found Clarke slumped in the driver’s seat and Burgess bleeding but alive in the vehicle.



Police officers were alerted as well as a District Medical officer and the body of Clarke was viewed and ordered removed to the Scarborough mortuary.



Burgess was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where she remained warded in serious but stable condition. The child is with relatives and officers of the Tobago Homicide Investigations Bureau are continuing investigations.



MORVANT MURDER Meanwhile, a 34-year-old Morvant man was shot dead while asleep at the ground floor apartment of his parents’ home shortly after 7.30 am yesterday in what is the country’s tenth murder for this year. According to reports, Chris Dyer was at the ground floor of his parents’ home when relatives heard several gunshots.



Thinking the noise to be fire crackers, the relative paid no attention.



However, when a check was made for Dyer at 8 am, relatives found him dead at the side of Plover Road in Morvant near the family home.



He had been shot several times in the head. Morvant police were contacted and officers along with the District Medical Officer visited the scene and the body was ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy.



Dyer was not known to the police and investigators are yet to establish a motive for his killing.







