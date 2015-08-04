Schoolgirl, 14, goes missing

LAUREL V WILLIAMS Saturday, January 7 2017

MARIAH MODESTE, a 14-year-old student of the Pleasantville Secondary School, is missing and police are seeking the public’s assistance in relocating her.

In a media release issued yesterday by the TT Police Service Public Affairs Unit, it was reported that Modeste was last seen at Salvia Lane in Pleasantville.



Her mother Diana Saroop of Purcell Street, Vistabella Road in San Fernando, lodged a Missing Person’s report at about 12.45 pm on Tuesday at the Mon Repos Police Station.



The press release stated that Modeste is of mixed descent, five feet, five-inches in height and of slim build. Persons with information about the where about of Modest are asked to contact any police station, 800-TIPS, 555, 999 or 911.







