|Saturday, January 7 2017
MARIAH MODESTE, a 14-year-old student of the Pleasantville Secondary School, is missing and police are seeking the public’s assistance in relocating her.
In a media release issued yesterday by the TT Police Service Public Affairs Unit, it was reported that Modeste was last seen at Salvia Lane in Pleasantville.
