Home » News » PanTrinbago head suffers heart attack Saturday, January 7 2017
PanTrinbago head suffers heart attack

Melissa Doughty Saturday, January 7 2017

PAN Trinbago president Keith Diaz yesterday underwent an angioplasty procedure after suffering a heart attack, Pan Trinbago’s secretary Richard Forteau informed Newsday yesterday. He is currently hospitalized at St Clair Medical. Pan Trinbago informed the public late on Thursday that Diaz had a medical emergency and was rushed to a medical facility at 1.30 pm that day. Newsday was also informed that Diaz was at a National Carnival Commission (NCC) meeting when he suffered a heart attack. An angioplasty according to www.heart.org opens blocked arteries and restores normal blood flow to your heart muscle. It is not major surgery. It is done by threading a catheter (thin tube) through a small puncture in a leg or arm artery to the heart. The blocked artery is opened by inflating a tiny balloon in it. Diaz’s illness resulted in the postponement of an emergency general meeting scheduled for today at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

A Pan Trinbago release yesterday stated this meeting is now scheduled for January 10 at City Hall, Port-of-Spain to discuss Panorama 2017, as well as deliver a report to its membership.

Contacted yesterday for comment, ace pannist Dane Gulston, who has led the charge against the Diaz administration, for the handling of Pan Trinbago’s affairs, said he was saddened by the news of Diaz’s medical condition saying he had nothing personal against the Pan Trinbago head.

He said that while he remains firm that change must take place in the management of Pan Trinbago, his prayers and thoughts are with Diaz. “A person’s health is a whole other different thing,” Gulston said. He maintained however that the entire Pan Trinbago executive must go over its handling of the organisation. To date, panmen and women have not been paid their $1,000 stipend for performing in the 2016 Panorama competition. A second press release sent last evening by Pan Trinbago revealed that Aquil Arrindell, elected as Education Officer and member of the Pan Trinbago Central Executive, had tendered his resignation via email on January 5, at 8.05 pm.



