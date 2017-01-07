|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Saturday, January 7 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
PAN Trinbago president Keith Diaz yesterday underwent an angioplasty procedure after suffering a heart attack, Pan Trinbago’s secretary Richard Forteau informed Newsday yesterday. He is currently hospitalized at St Clair Medical. Pan Trinbago informed the public late on Thursday that Diaz had a medical emergency and was rushed to a medical facility at 1.30 pm that day. Newsday was also informed that Diaz was at a National Carnival Commission (NCC) meeting when he suffered a heart attack. An angioplasty according to www.heart.org opens blocked arteries and restores normal blood flow to your heart muscle. It is not major surgery. It is done by threading a catheter (thin tube) through a small puncture in a leg or arm artery to the heart. The blocked artery is opened by inflating a tiny balloon in it. Diaz’s illness resulted in the postponement of an emergency general meeting scheduled for today at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
A Pan Trinbago release yesterday stated this meeting is now scheduled for January 10 at City Hall, Port-of-Spain to discuss Panorama 2017, as well as deliver a report to its membership.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.056 sek.