Seeta Persad Sunday, January 8 2017 Vistabella teenager Mariah Modeste is not missing after all. She telephoned her mother, Diana Saroop on Friday evening but is resisting calls to return home.



According to the mother, this is the third time that the girl has left the house for days without making contact. Where she is on this occasion continues to elude both her mother and the police who issued a release on Friday seeking the assistance of the public in locating her. The police release said that Mariah was last seen at Salvia Lane in Pleasantville.



“She needs discipline,” the mother told Sunday Newsday after revealing that she received the phone call from Mariah just after seven o’clock the evening before.



The conversation between mother and daughter was short-lived, however, Mariah accusing her mother of seeking to embarrass her by going on television to talk about her. The teenager ended the conversation abruptly while her mother was urging her to return home.



“This is the third time she left home for days and never contacted us,” Saroop said, suggesting also that her daughter, a student of the Pleasantville Secondary School, is following bad company.



“I do not know what they do to make money and I am very concerned about this child,” she said, adding that she does not want the police to catch Mariah doing wrong things with her friends. She related an incident over someone else’s mobile phone involving Mariah that she had to pay for.



Mariah is the younger of two daughters, according to Saroop.



The elder child works, and has been a straight-forward individual.



In the mother’s view, her younger daughter is following the lead of a friend who lives in Salvia Lane, Pleasantville. “On two prior occasions, I had to go to that home and practically begged my daughter to return home and she refused,” Saroop said.



Saroop said she is a construction worker but at this time she was at home babysitting her sister’s four children.



“I am diabetic and cannot work so I depend on financial assistance from my mother and my sister for survival,” she said. She added that while it is a struggle to provide for her younger daughter, she makes sure that Mariah has everything for school.



“I keep warning her that she must get an education and to stop following bad company but she never listens to me,” Saroop said.



The child’s father who lives in Mayaro and who has been separated from Saroop for some time journeyed to San Fernando yesterday in an effort to speak to Mariah.



The TT Police Service Public Affairs Unit accompanied Saroop to Pleasantville in search of Mariah on January 3, but they could not locate her. When contacted the Mon Repos Police said Saroop did not communicate the information regarding the phone call she received from Mariah on Friday evening to them. They continue to patrol the San Fernando area in search of the teenager.



Earlier yesterday, the TTPS released a new photograph of Mariah as the one sent out the day before was not of her. The Public Affairs Unit said two photographs were given to the police but only one “pertained to the missing girl” which is the latest released image. No identity was given for the girl in the first issued photograph.







