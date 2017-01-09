Man killed in shootout with police

Shane Superville Monday, January 9 2017

ONE man is dead following a shootout between officers of the Northern Division during a sting operation in the St Augustine district on Saturday.

According to reports, at around 5:30 pm on Saturday, officers of the Northern Division and the St Joseph Police Station were observing a vehicle on Sellier Street, St Augustine, which matched the description of a motorcar that was reported stolen in the area.



A single occupant was observed lying in the backseat of the vehicle.



As officers approached, the man alighted from the vehicle and drew a .45 Magnum pistol, firing several shots at the policemen.



One of the officers, reportedly fired four shots at the man, who fled north along one of the adjacent streets before jumping a fence to a private property. Officers entered the premises where the man again fired on them. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect about the body. The man was later identified as 28-year-old Clint ‘Pappy’ Ellis of St. John Road, St. Augustine, and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre (EW MSC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



Ellis who was described by authorities as a suspect in several crimes including car theft, had been shot and wounded while washing his Black Nissan B14 in front of his at Augustine home last November.







