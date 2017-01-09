|Home » News »
ONE man is dead following a shootout between officers of the Northern Division during a sting operation in the St Augustine district on Saturday.
According to reports, at around 5:30 pm on Saturday, officers of the Northern Division and the St Joseph Police Station were observing a vehicle on Sellier Street, St Augustine, which matched the description of a motorcar that was reported stolen in the area.
