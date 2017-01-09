|Home » News »
Deputy Mayor of Chaguanas Councillor Faaiq Mohammed and his wife Shazana were among thousands of passengers at the Ft Lauderdale International Airport on Friday when Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago, 26, opened fire in baggage area of Terminal Two killing five travelers and wounding six others. The incident forced several flight cancellations. Up to yesterday, the Mohammeds’ remained stranded in Florida and around midday, they took to social media to their frustration from Mission Bay, Florida where they have been since being evacuated from the airport.
In a post on Facebook in Shazana’s name read: “Shazana Mohammed was feeling frustrated with Faaiq Mohammed in Mission Bay, Florida. Totally disgusted by Caribbean Airlines and the way they handled this Ft Lauderdale incident. They are not accommodating and willing to assist passengers to get home quickly. Total lack of information and communication. Furthermore no one at the airport has any information on where lost luggage can be found. Officials responsible for the collection of luggage are totally clueless as to where they are and when they can be picked up. This is so frustrating,” read one of the posts.
