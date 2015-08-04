Newsday Logo
Home » News » Rose gives back Monday, January 9 2017
Rose gives back

JOAN RAMPERSAD Monday, January 9 2017

For over an hour, Tobagonians, Trinidadians and foreigners saw Calypso Queen of the World, Calypso Rose (McCartha Linda Sandy-Lewis), in a first ever concert performance at the impressive Shaw Park Complex in Tobago on Saturday night.

Rose, who tuns 77 in April, graced the stage at 9 40 pm, dressed in a fuchsia three-piece outfit, adorned with green and gold appliqués and gold shoes, and immediately had the crowd dancing to her rendition of “I Am African”, “Zoom Zoom” and “Madame”, a song that she said she wrote after the country’s first Prime Minister Dr. Eric Williams insisted that women be paid a genuine salary for their work.

Her next number “Back To Africa” was a gem.

The leading lady of calypso gave an emotional delivery of the song leaving the audience swaying to the music, that included a moving sax solo by Peter Cipriani.

Then came “Calypso Queen”, with stinging lyrics geared to those who attempted to take a crown. at that point many in the audience thought she would have followed it up with “Her Majesty”, one of her winning 1978 winning National Calypso Monarch numbers but that didn’t happen.

There was a musical interlude with members of her road band, Drew Gonsalves (TT/C’da), Corey Wallace (TT/UK), and Jamba Eguema (Afr./Fr.) ramajaying centre stage, along with the TT brass men and the Tobago background vocalists. Rose came back on stage to deliver several other hits, including her current hit song “Leave Me Alone”, which she predicted after her performance will be Road March this year.

After her performance she told the media she was extremely happy, and what made the event even greater for her were the children present, and those who joined her on stage at one point in her performance.

Asked how she is getting the energy for such demanding performances Rose said: “Fish, crab, lobster and boiled garlic and ginger mixed together,” she said with a hearty laugh.

And her advice to new artistes? She said: “The new artistes have to write constructive calypsos that could be understood all over the world. The lyrics must match the tempo like “Abatina” and “Leave Me Alone”.

Earlier in the show that featured a number of Tobago monarchs including Leslie Ann Ellis, dressed as Lord Nelson, (Robert Nelson), inston Bailey, the Mighty Shadow, who, dressed in his original garb suffered from a poor mic system, but that didn’t deter the audience from singing along and some making their way front stage to prance to his renditions of “Dingolay”, “Yuh Looking For Horn” and “Bassman”.

He was called back on stage for more “Bassman”. he obliged and pleased the crowd.



    Print
