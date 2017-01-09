|Home » News »
DEFENCE Force soldiers are currently in training to carry out duties at state-owned Petrotrin as workers embark on 90-day strike action, beginning today.
Lieutenant Commander Kirk Jean-Baptiste, Public Affairs Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, said the Army was prepared to protect the assets of the company and to take over the business of Petrotrin.
