Williams in firing mood

NALINEE SEELAL Tuesday, January 10 2017

IN A BOLD move to improve performance and deal with inefficiency among his first Division officers, Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams has decided to keep good on his promise to send home non-performing officer before they are due to retire.

At an executive meeting last year, Williams threatened to invoke the Police Service Act of 2006 which states, Part IV, Paragraph 31 (1): “The Commissioner may terminate the appointment of an officer on the grounds of reported inefficiency and having regard to the officer’s job performances and, where applicable, his performance appraisal reports.” The threat was made as Williams criticised non-performance by some officers shortly after he returned from vacation leave.



Yesterday, the Acting Commission contacted president of the Police Social Welfare Association (PSWA) Inspector Michael Seales and indicated he was ready top put his action plan in place to deal with none performing and inefficient First Division Officers.



Newsday understands that the first to face the axe are two first Division officers from Eastern Division and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).



Asked if the Acting Commissioner had mentioned the names of the officers to be sent packing, Insp Seales said that he would not breach the confidence of the Acting CoP and would not divulge information. “I had a conversation with the acting CoP and he would have indicated to me what was his plans are in the upcoming months to deal with persons in the First Division who are not performing and are inefficient.



“He said there was legislation in place so I asked for the opportunity to look at it and see how it would affect the conditions of existing officers. But I did agree, in principle, if the legislation exists and it is in his thrust to make the police service more efficient and increase performance, he has my full commitment that there will be consideration on the issues. “ Seales said he will meet with his executive to look at the implications of Williams’ plan to fire non-performers.



Newsday understands that as much as 21 officers could be directly impacted if Commissioner Williams decides to invoke the Police Orders and drop the axe so as to create vacancies to be filled by the promotion of proven high-performing policemen and women. Coupled with the firings, Commissioner Williams could also strategically transfer top performers to divisions/police stations/ units where crime detection rates are below par.



Sources said that Commissioner Williams was not at all pleased with the 462 murders committed in 2016 and the extremely low detection and prosecution of murder suspects. Efforts to reach the top cop yesterday for comment proved futile.







