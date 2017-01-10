Newsday Logo
Home » News » London: Watson Duke will never be chief secretary Tuesday, January 10 2017
London: Watson Duke will never be chief secretary

Melissa Doughty Tuesday, January 10 2017

CHIEF Secretary, Orville London, told supporters of the People’s National Movement (PNM) at a political meeting in Argyle, Tobago on Friday last, that Political Leader of the People’s Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke, will never be chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Speaking at a meeting at the Man Bone Park in support of the candidate for Roxborough/ Delaford, Gary Melville, in the THA election scheduled for January 23, London recognised the three candidates Melville, Duke and the Tobago Forwards’ Anthony Price who was dismissed as “just an irritant and I will not spend much time on him.” Urging support for Melville, he told PNMites they “have to continue having a representative that is part of the governance so that when you go to him, he will be in a position to assist you.” “Otherwise, all you are going to do is to have a representative.

All he can do is to cuss and complain. But at the end of the exercise, what is Watson Duke’s cussing and complaining doing for you to help you? “You are not going to an election to deal with Watson Duke’s ego. Watson Duke wants to be the representative. Watson Duke wants to be Chief Secretary. I have absolutely no problem with that, but why should I as a voter in Roxborough/ Delaford create a situation that is detrimental to me after January 23 so that Watson Duke can be a representative?” he asked supporters.

London then told the crowd of some 50 persons, who welcomed his statement with loud applause, “One of the things we know, is that regardless of what happens in Roxborough/ Delaford, Watson Duke will never become Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly…” Melville was named caretaker of the constituency and also the Secretary of Division of Infrastructure and Public Utilities after the elected representative Hilton Sandy became ill.



