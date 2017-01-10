|Home » News »
|Tuesday, January 10 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
CHIEF Secretary, Orville London, told supporters of the People’s National Movement (PNM) at a political meeting in Argyle, Tobago on Friday last, that Political Leader of the People’s Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke, will never be chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Speaking at a meeting at the Man Bone Park in support of the candidate for Roxborough/ Delaford, Gary Melville, in the THA election scheduled for January 23, London recognised the three candidates Melville, Duke and the Tobago Forwards’ Anthony Price who was dismissed as “just an irritant and I will not spend much time on him.” Urging support for Melville, he told PNMites they “have to continue having a representative that is part of the governance so that when you go to him, he will be in a position to assist you.” “Otherwise, all you are going to do is to have a representative.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.060 sek.