Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » One teen safe, another goes missing Tuesday, January 10 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


One teen safe, another goes missing

STACY MOORE Tuesday, January 10 2017

WHILE one missing 14-yearold girl has been reunited with her family, another 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from her South Trinidad home.

Malikah Timothy, police said, has been missing for the past three days. Police added that Mariah Modeste, who went missing seven days ago, returned home on Sunday evening. Police said both teenagers reside at the same district in Vistabella, but their disappearances are not linked to each other.

According to a police report, Malikah left her Purcell Street, Vistabella home to visit an aunt at Indian Walk in Princes Town. Reports are that the teenager never showed up at her aunt’s residence.

Her father Marlon Timothy said that calls to his daughter’s cell phone went unanswered. Marlon said his daughter left home shortly after 7 am on January 7, to visit the aunt. In giving a description, in a media release, police said Malikah is of African descent, 5 feet 1 inch tall and brown in complexion.

She has long black hair and brown eyes. As police officers continue their search for Malikah, they are also pleading with members of the public to call the nearest police station if they have any information that could help them locate her.

Meanwhile, the family of Mariah Modeste are breathing a sigh of relief as they said she is back home and unharmed. Mariah’s mother Diana Saroop yesterday said she was happy that her daughter was back home. Saroop said that the time her daughter was unaccounted for, she could not sleep. “As a mother you are scared to know your daughter is out there and not home. I did not know where she was and I still don’t know where she was, but the police are investigating that issue,” Saroop said.

“I am just glad she is back home safe.” Saroop believes her daughter was influenced negatively by friends and has decided to send the child to stay at her father’s home in Mayaro. “I will not give up on her. She needs guidance and as parents we have to come together to be there for our children,” Saroop said.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Shortest strike in history
 • Saintfiet wants more time
 • OWTU TAKES 5
 • Guard held with two guns
 • Pan Trinbago will play on
 • House debates PSC motion

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.074 sek.