One teen safe, another goes missing

STACY MOORE Tuesday, January 10 2017

WHILE one missing 14-yearold girl has been reunited with her family, another 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from her South Trinidad home.

Malikah Timothy, police said, has been missing for the past three days. Police added that Mariah Modeste, who went missing seven days ago, returned home on Sunday evening. Police said both teenagers reside at the same district in Vistabella, but their disappearances are not linked to each other.



According to a police report, Malikah left her Purcell Street, Vistabella home to visit an aunt at Indian Walk in Princes Town. Reports are that the teenager never showed up at her aunt’s residence.



Her father Marlon Timothy said that calls to his daughter’s cell phone went unanswered. Marlon said his daughter left home shortly after 7 am on January 7, to visit the aunt. In giving a description, in a media release, police said Malikah is of African descent, 5 feet 1 inch tall and brown in complexion.



She has long black hair and brown eyes. As police officers continue their search for Malikah, they are also pleading with members of the public to call the nearest police station if they have any information that could help them locate her.



Meanwhile, the family of Mariah Modeste are breathing a sigh of relief as they said she is back home and unharmed. Mariah’s mother Diana Saroop yesterday said she was happy that her daughter was back home. Saroop said that the time her daughter was unaccounted for, she could not sleep. “As a mother you are scared to know your daughter is out there and not home. I did not know where she was and I still don’t know where she was, but the police are investigating that issue,” Saroop said.



“I am just glad she is back home safe.” Saroop believes her daughter was influenced negatively by friends and has decided to send the child to stay at her father’s home in Mayaro. “I will not give up on her. She needs guidance and as parents we have to come together to be there for our children,” Saroop said.







