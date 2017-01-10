Newsday Logo
Home » News » Three schools close early on day one of new term Tuesday, January 10 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Three schools close early on day one of new term

Tuesday, January 10 2017

THERE were conflicting reports yesterday on whether of not the opening of the new school term after the Christmas vacation was problem free. On one hand, the Ministry of Education in a statement issued to the media, reported that all had gone well. However, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president, Lynsley Doodhai, told Newsday that three schools had closed early because of structural and other problems.

Doodhai said the St. Joseph Girls’ RC, Iere Government Primary in Princes Town and Penal R.C.

schools ended their day at noon yesterday. St. Joseph Girls’ continues to undergo electrical repairs; Iere Government had a problem with a pump, and Penal R.C still has structural issues. In fact, Penal R.C. will stay closed today. The Sangre Chiquito Presbyterian Primary did not open yesterday.

The Ministry said, “Students returned to their classrooms this morning as the Ministry of Education confirms the reopening of all schools. Over the last three weeks, the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Educational Facilities Company Limited (EFCL), undertook repairs and maintenance projects to ensure the readiness of schools and a successful reopening for a new academic term.”

