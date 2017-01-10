|Home » News »
Tuesday, January 10 2017
|
THERE were conflicting reports yesterday on whether of not the opening of the new school term after the Christmas vacation was problem free. On one hand, the Ministry of Education in a statement issued to the media, reported that all had gone well. However, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president, Lynsley Doodhai, told Newsday that three schools had closed early because of structural and other problems.
Doodhai said the St. Joseph Girls’ RC, Iere Government Primary in Princes Town and Penal R.C.
