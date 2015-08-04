|Home » News »
|Wednesday, January 11 2017
A 23-YEAR-OLD mother is suing the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) after hospital staff left a gauze, the size of an egg, in her when she gave birth to her son in December, 2015. Crystal Graham of Bon Air West, Arouca is seeking damages from the regional health authority for the medical mistake.
According to her lawsuit, filed by attorney Larry Lalla, Graham gave birth to her son on December 17, 2015, by natural childbirth assisted by an episiotomy at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital. She was discharged the next day but continued to experience extreme pain and had difficulty urinating while feeling nauseated. On January 12, 2016, she went to the bathroom for what she believed to be a normal bowel movement and she pushed out an object, the size of an egg, from her birth canal. She has kept the object and intends to produce it as evidence should the case go to trial.
