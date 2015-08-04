A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Termination letters for senior cops

NALINEE SEELAL Wednesday, January 11 2017

ACTING Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams yesterday summoned two senior members of the Police Service First Division to his Port-of-Spain office and handed them notice of intention to force them on early retirement leave.

Well-placed sources said that at 3 pm, the top cop summoned head of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Snr Supt Simboonath Rajkumar and Head of Eastern Division John Trimm to his office where he served both of them letters outlining the reasons why he (Williams) would invoke sections of the Police Service Act and have Rajkumar and Trimm proceed on leave. Both officers were asked to respond to the notice within seven days.



The top cop’s move came hours after he met with Inspector Michael Seales, President of the Police Social Welfare Association to indicate his intention of making good on his promise to invoke the Police Act and terminate the service of any senior officer found to be not performing to expected standards.



The letter, issued to the two officers, was titled, ‘Retirement at the instance of the Commissioner of Police’. One letter identified a 28 percent increase in murders; 32 percent increase in woundings and shootings; 80 percent increase in burglaries and breakings; 69 percent increase in robberies; 41 percent increase in general larceny; 55 percent increase in larceny dwelling house and a 30 percent overall increase in serious crimes, as the reasons that recipient was being served with a letter of forced retirement leave. Details of reasons for the letter being served on the other letter, were not forthcoming.



It is understood that Snr Supt Rajkumar asked Williams what yardstick he used to single him (Rajkumar) out for such action.



Rakjumar, Newsday was told, has never been served any notice in the past about dereliction of duty or non-performance and had received an excellent rating in an appraisal done last year.



Sources revealed that both senior officers have sent the notice from the Police Commissioner to their respective legal counsel for a response and whatever follow up action may be deemed necessary.



Both officers have about four years service left before they reach the compulsory retirement age of 60. Snr Supt Rajkumar has one year leave inside while Snr Supt Trimm has about two years vacation leave accumulated.



Newsday understands that over ten First Division Officers, between the age of 50 and 55 are earmarked to be sent on early pre-retirement leave by the Acting CoP for non-performance and inefficiency.



Last year, Williams indicated his intention to invoke the Police Service Act of 2006 which states in Part IV, Paragraph 31 (1): “The Commissioner may terminate the appointment of an officer on the grounds of reported inefficiency and having regard to the officer’s job performances and, where applicable, his performance appraisal reports.” Sources revealed that next in line for the chopping block is a senior officer who retired but returned to active duty on contract. Efforts to reach both Snr Supt Trimm and Rajkumar as well as Ag Commissioner Williams for comment yesterday proved futile.







