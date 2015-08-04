Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

What will PM say?

CLINT CHAN TACK Wednesday, January 11 2017 PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley will address the nation ‘live’ tonight at eight o’clock. The state of the local economy and crime are among issues he is expected to address. A brief statement issued yesterday by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed the address but gave no details as to the content of his address. The PM’s address comes exactly one week after Government held a two-day retreat at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s and two days after strike action was averted at State oil company Petrotrin.



At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre on January 4, Rowley said Government would act to protect the public interest if the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) initiated strike action.



The union called off the strike after Petrotrin offered a five percent interim wage increase, for the period 2011 – 2014. Both sides will meet on February 28 to continue negotiations for the 2011 – 2014 period.



Rowley has said Petrotrin at this time is “a ward of the Ministry of Finance” and the former People’s Partnership (PP) government had made a zero-zero-zero wage proposal to the OWTU for the 2011 to 2015 period, “in a time of plenty. The Prime Minister may refer to this matter in speaking about the economy and efforts to stimulate economic growth in TT.



In several of his previous statements, Rowley spoke of the challenging economic circumstances the country is facing and the need to do more with less. On January 4, Rowley indicated that several decisions were taken and he outlined some of them. These included a new management model for the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) north and south campuses; evaluation of proposals for the Couva Adult and Children’s Hospital; evaluation of proposals for a new hotel in St Clair; the resumption of construction of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension project and consultations with respect to a proposed Sandals resort in Tobago.







