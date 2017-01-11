A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Chamber: Who will pay additional wage increase

Wednesday, January 11 2017

WHILE congratulating Petrotrin, the Minister of Labour and the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) for arriving at an amicable resolution regarding wage negotiations for the 2011- 2014 period and averting strike action, the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce is questioning government’s ability to generate revenues to pay the increased wages of the workers.

Chamber president Shiva Roopnarine yesterday noted that the country could not “spend more than we are earning” and it cannot increase borrowing to fulfil debt at the risk of a devaluation and inevitable inflation increase.



“We ask these questions again.



If Petrotrin is running at a loss, who will pay for the increase in wages? Would it be the citizens by means of an increase in personal taxes or an increase in VAT,” Roopnarine asked in a press release, adding, “Would the business sector be faced with increased taxation to fund this increase? Would the Government continue to borrow? Would the management of Petrotrin send home workers in an attempt to fulfil salary obligations?” If salaries increase across the country, he continued, but purchasing power decreases, is that good for the workers? He said TT must decrease inflation and maintain cost of living at acceptable levels. If a devaluation is the key to paying increased salaries, then the question must be asked, “Is it worth it?”



