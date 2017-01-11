|Home » News »
WHILE congratulating Petrotrin, the Minister of Labour and the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) for arriving at an amicable resolution regarding wage negotiations for the 2011- 2014 period and averting strike action, the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce is questioning government’s ability to generate revenues to pay the increased wages of the workers.
Chamber president Shiva Roopnarine yesterday noted that the country could not “spend more than we are earning” and it cannot increase borrowing to fulfil debt at the risk of a devaluation and inevitable inflation increase.
