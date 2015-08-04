Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Petrotrin workers back at work Wednesday, January 11 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Petrotrin workers back at work

RICHARDSON DHALAI Wednesday, January 11 2017

A DAY day after strike action was averted at state-owned oil company Petrotrin, hundreds of workers led by Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) officials marched into the Pointe-a-Pierre oil refinery to officially resume duties at the company’s various departments including the Petroleum Bond and Marine department.

Leading the workers was OWTU labour relations officer Foster Carrington who under cool overcast conditions, briefly addressed the workers saying the tactics adopted by the union’s central executive was an almost ‘perfect’ strategy which had confounded the company’s management.

“It was the first time, in the history of the union, that the hourly, weekly and monthly paid bargaining unit were forced to go to the (Industrial) Court to have a negotiation resolved, so therefore the tactics of the executive of the union to include this current period to ensure we executed what we were supposed to execute, to deal with the period before, was almost perfect,” Carrington said.

After the workers sang several of the union’s battle songs including “Solidarity forever”, Carrington led them into the refinery’s compound.

OWTU President General Ancel Roget, who addressed workers on Monday night after accepting a five percent interim increase for the 2011-2014 period, revealed that Petrotrin’s strategy was to win public support by saying it could not afford to pay workers an increase. “The view was that if Petrotrin has to pay a rate increase to workers, the government has to borrow and the country will get a bad rating. But we have proven that all of that is not so,” Roget said.

However, he advised workers to remain “vigilant” saying they had to be prepared should the company renege on its promise to continue negotiations for the 2011- 2014 period on February 28. “If it becomes necessary for us to call you out at a moment’s notice, be prepared to respond. Because it is that type of response which will move mountains,” Roget said.

“Make sure you keep your eyes on the 28th of February,” he added.

Roget said the union’s focus is on the company’s future survival and this included the filling of vacancies at key areas of the company’s operations including operators and at the various craft departments.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • GAUZE LEFT IN BELLY
 • What will PM say?
 • Guns and drugs found in Penal
 • Return to re-route
 • Tamana InTech ready for business
 • Waited to exhale

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.084 sek.