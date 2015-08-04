Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Hilton Hotel for San Fernando

CECILY ASSON Thursday, January 12 2017 SAN FERNANDO will soon be home to international brand name hotel, Hilton. It will add to the landscape of the recently opened South Park, located at Tarouba Link Road on the outskirts of the southern city.



The 120-room hotel will be developed on a two-acre plot of land near the mall. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.



Speaking at a press conference at the office of San Fernando Mayor, Junia Regrello to outline expansion plans for South Park, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rahael Holdings Limited (RHL), Anthony Rahael, said that within the next six months, his company will be “breaking ground” to begin construction.



“We are in discussions with the Hilton brand and have an agreement in place. So we will be breaking ground to build a Hilton-type hotel, probably a Hampton Inn. Hilton will be coming to San Fernando,” he added. Rahael said the design for the hotel is done and his company simply needs financing.



The hotel will not be the only addition to South Park. On the cards is a gated residential community close to the mall.



“Just across the road from South Park, we have land set aside for a residential project. It will be affordable and not high end, so as to not be out of the reach of the majority of people.” According to Rahael there is a need for residential apartments or townhouses, “so we are talking to real estate agents to get any good company to explore.” Rahael also promised new jobs for San Fernandians as a result of South Park’s expansion.



He will partner with the San Fernando City Corporation in future projects to develop and enhance the city. Land on which the mall is built, was purchased 13 years ago, Rahael said as he noted that entertainment will remain an integral part of the mall. He said there will always be a space for artistes. Regrello welcomed the entrepreneurial spirit of RHL and encouraged other business entities to make similar investments in the southern city. He also promised to work in close collaboration with RHL.







