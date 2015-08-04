A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Family: Dumas did not suffer stroke

KINNESHA GEORGE Thursday, January 12 2017

REPORTS OF former Minister and Member of Parliament for Tobago East, Rennie Dumas suffering a mild stroke have been dismissed by family members.

A source close to the family told Newsday Tobago that Dumas complained of feeling unwell on Monday evening at his Plymouth family home and as a result was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital where he remains warded and is said to be receiving round-the-clock monitoring.



The source dispelled rumours that Dumas suffered a mild stroke and was unable to talk as a result, explaining that doctors were still in the process of analysing his condition before the family is given a full report.



In giving an update on his condition at yesterday’s post Executive Council media briefing, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism and Transportation and Deputy Chief Secretary Tracy Davidson Celestine said she has not been authorised to give any information.



“I do not have the authority to do such but, what I can say is that we are keeping him in our prayers at this point in time,” she said.



Dumas is the current Education Officer of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM) prior to which he was elected to the House of Representatives on November 5, 2007 as the Member for Tobago East.



He was appointed Minister of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development in November 2007. Prior to this, Dumas served in the Senate as an Opposition Senator during the 6th Parliament, and as a Government Minister during the 7th and 8th Parliaments.







