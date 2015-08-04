|Home » News »
REPORTS OF former Minister and Member of Parliament for Tobago East, Rennie Dumas suffering a mild stroke have been dismissed by family members.
A source close to the family told Newsday Tobago that Dumas complained of feeling unwell on Monday evening at his Plymouth family home and as a result was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital where he remains warded and is said to be receiving round-the-clock monitoring.
