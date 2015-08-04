A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Male drivers account for majority of road deaths

MARLENE AUGUSTINE Thursday, January 12 2017

MALE DRIVERS continue to account for the vast majority of road traffic deaths in Trinidad and Tobago accounting for 76 percent of total road fatalities, according to Acting Superintendent Mathura Singh, of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

According to data compiled by the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Records and Statistics and Roadway Surveillance Unit, in the year 2016, TT continued to experience a sustained reduction in road traffic deaths and fatal road traffic accidents with 135 road deaths, and 114 fatal road traffic accidents compared to 147 and 128 respectively in 2015.



The data was provided by Singh yesterday, during the weekly press briefing at Police Administration Building, corner of Edward and Sackville Streets, Port-of- Spain.



He said the figures represent an eight percent reduction in lives lost, and an 11 percent reduction in fatal road accidents.



“Pedestrians formed the largest category of road user deaths in 2016 accounting for 33 percent of road deaths. Two thousand and sixteen saw an eight percent increase in passenger deaths with 42 passengers being killed on the roadways in 2016 compared with 39 in 2015.” He continued, “There was a large reduction in motorcyclist deaths in 2016 which saw a 55 percent reduction with five motorcyclists being killed in collisions in 2016 as compared with 11 on 2015. Bicyclists saw a 50 percent decrease with one recorded bicyclist death in 2016 compared with two in 2015.” However, Singh noted that there were significant reductions in road deaths recorded in five of the nine policing divisions including Eastern with 43 percent; North Eastern, 50 percent; Southern, 41 percent; South Western, 37 percent; and Central with 30 percent.



He said both the Tobago and Port-of-Spain Divisions experienced significant increases in road traffic deaths.



Singh said along the Beetham Highway and Churchill Roosevelt Highway (CRH), the TTPS saw considerable increases in road fatalities with 50 percent and 53 percent increase respectively in 2016.



The Diego Martin and Sir Solomon Hochoy Highways (SSHH) were the only highways that experienced significant reductions in road deaths with a 50 percent, and 38 percent reduction respectively in 2016.



He said persons aged 25-34 represented the highest risk category of road traffic deaths accounting for 23 percent while the second largest age group being 15-21 years accounting for 16 percent in road deaths.



Singh also noted that private motor vehicles accounted for 65 percent of fatal road traffic accidents in 2016 with Transport (T/ Goods) registered vehicles being the second largest group being involved in 23 percent of fatal accidents.







