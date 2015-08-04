A d v e r t i s e m e n t

RBC to close branches, send home staff

SASHA HARRINANAN Friday, January 13 2017

THE Chaguaramas and Carlton Centre, San Fernando branches of RBC Royal Bank (RBC) are to be closed within the next two months and their operations merged with the bank’s West Mall and High Street, San Fernando branches respectively.

RBC is also “consolidating” part of its operations in Pt Lisas to its Couva branch “to ensure that we maintain an enhanced sales presence in Pt Lisas while at the same time effectively serving our clients and key stakeholders in the Couva district.” All of this is being done, the bank told Newsday, “to better serve our clients and those communities”.



As such, RBC has offered “attractive” Voluntary Separation and Voluntary Early Retirement packages to “impacted employees”.



These offers “are designed to help employees make a personal choice about their future.” Regarding the impact on its clients, RBC said it has developed a comprehensive communications plan to inform them about these changes.



Asked when the affected branches would be merged/consolidated, RBC told Newsday an exact closing date for the Carlton Centre branch is expected by February 1, since employees there have already been informed of the merger with High Street, San Fernando.



An announcement about the exact date of the Chaguaramas and West Mall merger as well as the consolidation of Pt Lisas and Couva; the Couva branch will be “enhanced”, is expected by the end of March.



Staff were reportedly called into meetings on Wednesday and informed of plans to make RBC a digitally-enabled bank, that some branches would be closed and were offered Voluntary Separation of Employment Programme (VSE P).



While not making reference to the content of its staff meetings, RBC told Newsday, “In the future, RBC will not be defined solely by its physical presence but rather as an organisation with an accessible multi-channel distribution network that brings us closer to our clients, supported by digital innovation, self-serve channels, re-designed branches, a Client Contract Centre and a proactive mobile sales force that can meet clients anywhere and any time.” The bank, in a statement issued yesterday afternoon, noted that it has been “on a journey of improvement and transformation in the Caribbean”, leveraging technology and innovation to improve its clients’ experience “by investing in our channels, products, processes, systems and people, to become the leading bank in the region.” RBC said “this is all part of our strategy to transform the way we serve our clients – to make banking easier and more convenient for them.” “Having a physical presence in Trinidad and Tobago (TT) remains a critical part of our strategy and an important element of our brand and we will aim to make the branch network part of a larger, integrated advice and service delivery model in TT.”



