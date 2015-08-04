Newsday Logo
UNC: Petrotrin privatisation coming Friday, January 13 2017
UNC: Petrotrin privatisation coming

CLINT CHAN TACK Friday, January 13 2017

THE Opposition United National Congress (UNC) yesterday alleged Government is creating “a perfect storm” at State oil company Petrotrin. In making this allegation, UNC chairman David Lee stated restructuring or privatisation at Petrotrin is inevitable.

Lee who is also Pointe-a-Pierre MP, made his claims as he responded to comments by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in the latter’s address to the nation on Wednesday night.

“The tone of the Prime Minister’s address could not have been clearer, which perfectly depicts Government setting up the right scenario to privatise Petrotrin,” Lee said in a statement. Noting that Rowley’s address focused only on Petrotrin, Lee said the PM asked the population if they are “up to the task of grasping these exciting possibilities”, as it relates to future decisions on Petrotrin.

Against this background, Lee said, “The nation must now demand a clarion response to what are these ‘possibilities’ and whose best interests are served.” Lee said if Petrotrin is to be privatised, it is unfortunate that Rowley, “chose to speak in economic parables without being upfront with the population.” According to Lee, terms such as restructuring, burden on the economy and “give ourselves the best chance to succeed”, can all be interpreted as privatisation.

He claimed this interpretation was reinforced when Rowley included, “his signature stroke of scaring the population with the IMF (International Monetary Fund).”

Lee added that all of this, “strongly suggests a radical plan with respect to Petrotrin’s future.” The UNC chairman questioned whether Government breached and exploited the collective bargaining mechanism with the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), “to create the perfect storm and justification for such moves.”

Claiming the events of the last week involving Petrotrin were perfectly stage managed, Lee stated, “The major concerns must be for those who will be directly impacted which are the employees.” He added, “So one must question will these possibilities include loss of jobs which have been a norm under this Rowley- led Government while what are the economic ramifications surrounding these future changes.” After asking what was the OWTU’s view on this, Lee concluded, “There must be transparency, accountability and proper national planning with any massive change as it can severely impacted the social and economic framework of our nation.”

For its part, Petrotrin yesterday in a statement said that following Rowley’s address, it is pursuing objectives with greater urgency.The company also restated its commitment to continue working with its line ministry, the Corporation Sole (the Ministry of Finance) as well as employee representatives towards aligning its strategic plans in accordance with the intent of the Prime Minister’s address.



