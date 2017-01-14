Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Laventille brothers gunned down

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Saturday, January 14 2017 TWO brothers were shot dead near their La Pena Road, Laventille home early yesterday morning. The victims have been identified as Dexter Williams, 43, and Lloyd Johnson 31. Relatives yesterday said the two brothers may have been murdered by persons who wanted to gain access to their house which was located in an area of Laventille being fought over by two rival criminal gangs.



Relatives added that they are prepared to do whatever they have to in order to protect their home where they all grew up.



“These gunmen have been after that house for the longest while,” said a relative who did not want to be publicly identified. “My mother and stepfather worked hard to build that house. All my siblings, my children and my grandchildren were born and grew up in that house. And these men want to take it during their turf war. If is the house that they want, they will not get it! We will do what we have to do to protect our home,” the relative said.



Williams and Johnson were described as hard working men.



Williams, a mason had his left arm severed during an altercation several years ago yet he continued to work despite his disability.



Johnson, a welder by trade and father of a ten-year-old boy.







