Saturday, January 14 2017
TWO brothers were shot dead near their La Pena Road, Laventille home early yesterday morning.
The victims have been identified as Dexter Williams, 43, and Lloyd Johnson 31. Relatives yesterday said the two brothers may have been murdered by persons who wanted to gain access to their house which was located in an area of Laventille being fought over by two rival criminal gangs.
