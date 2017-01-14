|Home » News »
A SCHOOLGIRL who was reported missing by her parents after she failed to return home from school, was found dead yesterday laying among bushes in San Raphael still clad in her school uniform.
Rachel Ramkissoon, 16, was a student of North Eastern College and lived in Talparo.
