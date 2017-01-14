A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Schoolgirl found dead in bushes

Saturday, January 14 2017

A SCHOOLGIRL who was reported missing by her parents after she failed to return home from school, was found dead yesterday laying among bushes in San Raphael still clad in her school uniform.

Rachel Ramkissoon, 16, was a student of North Eastern College and lived in Talparo.



According to reports, at about 1.30 pm yesterday, residents of the Balata Terrace in San Raphael were passing through a track, when they came across the body.



A report was made to the police and up to press time, officers were still at the scene where the teen’s body was found. While police were processing the scene at 6.30 pm, Ramkissoon’s parents made their way to the San Raphael station and reported that she had left home yesterday morning for school but never returned home. Officers, on getting a description of the teen, took the parents to the scene where they positively identified Ramkissoon’s body.



Police sources said they are viewing the girl’s death as suspicious but will await the result of an autopsy to be done Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James to ascertain if she was murdered, committed suicide or died of natural causes



