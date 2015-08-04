Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Doodnath: I’m Independent Sunday, January 15 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Doodnath: I’m Independent

RICHARDSON DHALAI Sunday, January 15 2017

Long-serving United National Congress (UNC) councillor Leo Doodnath, overlooked for another term as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC), has declared himself as an “independent” member who would be “guided by conscience and merit” on all issues brought before the council.

Doodnath had to settle for being SRC vice-chairman after Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, a former UNC member of Parliament, was proposed by the party as its choice to serve as chairman in the election of the council’s executive last December, following the November 28 local government elections.

Doodnath’s declaration of independence was contained in a note to council members--- reference VC to CM 2-- -and dated January 14, 2017._ The Siparia East/ San Francique South councillor, who successfully contested three local government elections under the UNC, disclosed his disappointment with how he was informed that Ramadharsingh, who served as Minister of the People and Social Development in the People’s Partnership administration before his firing over sexual misconduct allegations, was chosen to be chairman of the SRC.

Insisting he supports Ramadharsingh, Doodnath lamented learning that he was the party’s choice for chairman one hour before the election process of the council on December 14, 2016.

“Having been chosen by the political leader of the United National Congress, Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh has now been appointed as the chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation and I recognize him as such,” Doodnath stated, adding, “of course I am disappointed that I was not given the opportunity to continue with the plans and programmes and the vision I had for the region of Siparia, in that capacity as chairman of the corporation.” “And I asked myself, ‘Is it because of me?’ The fact that I was chosen to contest the local government elections for a third time, coupled with the fact that I was chosen to be the vice chairman of the corporation for this new term, leads me to believe that most certainly, ‘It isn’t because of me,” he added “And I am very satisfied about that! The political leader has spoken.

I recognize that no one holds a ‘deed’ to any political office. I am happy to serve as councillor and now as vice chairman,” he stated, adding, “Of course what I was peeved about was the communication process, or lack thereof.” “However, just as I was deemed to have been the most effective chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation ever (2010/2013 and 2013/2016), I now pledge to be the ‘best ever’ vice chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation,” he stated.

“In my new role as vice chairman, I pledge, just as I was doing when I was chairman, to look after the interest of all of the people of the region, without fear or favour, and in an independent manner as well,’ he stated.

Doodnath continued, “It’s noteworthy though, ‘communication’ issues still abound within the council, amidst the corporation, and elsewhere, and so in the interest of all of the people of the region, regardless of political affiliation, I wish to declare that, in continuing to work towards an equitable and fair distribution of the corporation’s resources, I will be adopting an independent position on all issues that come before the council, and I will be guided by conscience and merit _in all of my deliberations.” “I am now declaring myself as an independent member of council,” he stated.

Contacted for comment, Doodnath acknowledged he had sent a note to the council but declined to comment on its contents saying he had not sent a copy to the media.

UNC chairman David Lee also declined comment saying he was unaware of any correspondence between Doodnath and the SRC.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • What did they do to Rachael?
 • Woman, 3 men on robbery charge
 • A selfish society
 • Police probe Carmona housing allowance
 • Charles: PNM for all Tobago
 • Man shot after argument

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.063 sek.