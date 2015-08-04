A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Doodnath: I’m Independent

RICHARDSON DHALAI Sunday, January 15 2017

Long-serving United National Congress (UNC) councillor Leo Doodnath, overlooked for another term as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation (SRC), has declared himself as an “independent” member who would be “guided by conscience and merit” on all issues brought before the council.

Doodnath had to settle for being SRC vice-chairman after Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh, a former UNC member of Parliament, was proposed by the party as its choice to serve as chairman in the election of the council’s executive last December, following the November 28 local government elections.



Doodnath’s declaration of independence was contained in a note to council members--- reference VC to CM 2-- -and dated January 14, 2017._ The Siparia East/ San Francique South councillor, who successfully contested three local government elections under the UNC, disclosed his disappointment with how he was informed that Ramadharsingh, who served as Minister of the People and Social Development in the People’s Partnership administration before his firing over sexual misconduct allegations, was chosen to be chairman of the SRC.



Insisting he supports Ramadharsingh, Doodnath lamented learning that he was the party’s choice for chairman one hour before the election process of the council on December 14, 2016.



“Having been chosen by the political leader of the United National Congress, Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh has now been appointed as the chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation and I recognize him as such,” Doodnath stated, adding, “of course I am disappointed that I was not given the opportunity to continue with the plans and programmes and the vision I had for the region of Siparia, in that capacity as chairman of the corporation.” “And I asked myself, ‘Is it because of me?’ The fact that I was chosen to contest the local government elections for a third time, coupled with the fact that I was chosen to be the vice chairman of the corporation for this new term, leads me to believe that most certainly, ‘It isn’t because of me,” he added “And I am very satisfied about that! The political leader has spoken.



I recognize that no one holds a ‘deed’ to any political office. I am happy to serve as councillor and now as vice chairman,” he stated, adding, “Of course what I was peeved about was the communication process, or lack thereof.” “However, just as I was deemed to have been the most effective chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation ever (2010/2013 and 2013/2016), I now pledge to be the ‘best ever’ vice chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation,” he stated.



“In my new role as vice chairman, I pledge, just as I was doing when I was chairman, to look after the interest of all of the people of the region, without fear or favour, and in an independent manner as well,’ he stated.



Doodnath continued, “It’s noteworthy though, ‘communication’ issues still abound within the council, amidst the corporation, and elsewhere, and so in the interest of all of the people of the region, regardless of political affiliation, I wish to declare that, in continuing to work towards an equitable and fair distribution of the corporation’s resources, I will be adopting an independent position on all issues that come before the council, and I will be guided by conscience and merit _in all of my deliberations.” “I am now declaring myself as an independent member of council,” he stated.



Contacted for comment, Doodnath acknowledged he had sent a note to the council but declined to comment on its contents saying he had not sent a copy to the media.



UNC chairman David Lee also declined comment saying he was unaware of any correspondence between Doodnath and the SRC.







