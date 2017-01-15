Newsday Logo
De Nu Pub: No alcohol, only soft drinks...for now Sunday, January 15 2017
De Nu Pub: No alcohol, only soft drinks...for now

Sunday, January 15 2017

PATRONS attending De Nu Pub (Mas Camp Pub) this weekend would have to settle for soft drinks and club soda as customs officials on Friday night removed their liquor and ordered them not to sell any alcohol due to a failure to produce their liquor licence.

De Nu Pub was one of several establishments visited by customs officials on Friday night along the popular liming spot of Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

Nu Pub licensee Roderick Ward informed Sunday Newsday in a telephone interview that the officials visited a little before 12 am and left about 1.30 am. He reported that to his surprise he was not able to produce the liquor licence and they were “within their rights” to remove the liquor.

“They were quite professional and very courteous. They gave me time to find the document,” he added.

Ward said De Nu Pub remained open this weekend but they would only be able to sell soft drinks. “It is a major loss not being able to sell (alcohol),” he pointed out.

He planned to search for the licence yesterday and to produce it on Monday. Ward said that customs officials searched “the whole of the avenue” on Friday night and he heard two other places were also discovered to be without liquor licences and banned from selling, though this could not be confirmed.

A nightclub manager, who asked not to be named, reported that customs officials visited his establishment at about 10pm but, unlike De Nu Pub, they were able to produce the requested documents.

“They were very cooperative and understanding,” he said. He reported that the officials began from the top of the Avenue and came all the way down and he had not seen such an inspection in his two years at the nightclub.

“You need to keep your house in order when operating and you have rules and regulations to follow,” he commented. He recalled that the Trinidad And Tobago Copyright Collection Organisation had done a similar exercise checking licences to play music

